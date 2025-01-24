Is President Trump set to welcome King Charles amid strengthened Royal diplomacy?

Royal Correspondent Cameron Walker sheds light on the recent engagements of Prince William, King Charles, and the Princess of Wales while hinting at the monarchy’s role in strengthening international ties.
This week saw King Charles extend a personal message to President Donald Trump, who was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, emphasising the enduring bond between the UK and the US.
The message underscored the soft diplomacy that the Royal Family often employs to maintain relationships with global allies.
While President Trump’s relationship with Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Government appears strained, his admiration for the monarchy offers a unique avenue for fostering goodwill.
Buckingham Palace and Downing Street are reportedly exploring opportunities to reinforce the "special relationship," with discussions of a royal visit to the U.S. gaining traction.
Although no official plans have been confirmed, the possibility of a State Visit remains under consideration. A trip by a senior royal to Washington or an invitation for President Trump to visit London could serve as key moments in renewing bilateral ties.
According to insiders, 2026 has been floated as a potential timeframe for such a visit, contingent on guidance from the Foreign Office and broader diplomatic considerations. As always, the Royals remain politically neutral, but their influence in international diplomacy is undeniable.
Prince Harry faces Donald Trump’s wrath if drug lies surface on his visa application
Justin Baldoni’s It Ends With Us footage sparks mixed reactions from his and Blake Lively fans
Life after football: Tom Brady’s game-changing plans
Princess Anne speaks of the accident which left her staying in hospital for five nights
Lady Kitty Spencer, Lady Amelia Spencer, and Lady Eliza Spencer stunned in high-fashion look
Emilia Pérez receives negative response from critics after its release