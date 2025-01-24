Cynthia Erivo overwhelmed with 'happy tears' after Oscar nomination

Cynthia Erivo described her Oscar nominations as 'madness and amazing'

Cynthia Erivo caught up in the whirlpool of emotions on her Academy Award nomination.

According to Deadline, the actress, who played Elphaba in Wicked, moved to tears the second she learned of her Best Actress Oscar nomination on Thursday, January 23.

Reportedly, she caught the eye of a flight attendant, who brought her tissues, after the actress found out about her milestone during her flight to Sundance.

"It’s fine," Erivo, 38, said jokingly, "I’ve got happy tears."

"I don’t know how to tackle this. The whole thing is madness and amazing," she described her feelings. "This is the most wonderful thing to have gone through and to experience. I’m just really pleased, it’s so cool."

It is pertinent to note that Jon M. Chu-helmed movie has earned 10 nods in the upcoming prestigious award event.

In addition to Erivo, Ariana Grande was also recognised for her acting chops. The 7 Rings hitmaker received a nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role as Glinda in the movie musical.

Other noms Wicked has bagged include the following categories: Best Picture, Best Film Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Original Score, Best Sound and Best Visual Effects.