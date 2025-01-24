Major snubs in Oscars 2025: Aneglina Jolie, Nicole Kidman and more

Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman and Selena Gomez get no mention in Oscars

The nominations for Oscars 2025 have been announced but many of the major performs this year were nowhere to be found.

Many great actors including Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman, Selena Gomez, and Denzel Washington were surprisingly not nominated in a single category for the biggest film awards.

Jolie received a major applause for her latest film Maria, so the award’s snub came as a shock to moviegoers.

Similarly, Gomez’s performance in Emilia Perez was highly praised by fans and critics alike but did not end up pleasing the Oscars.

The Disney alum had received many predictions for a nomination for best supporting actress for her role as Jessi Del Monte, but she was shockingly left out in favour of her co-star Zoe Saldana, who was nominated.

For Kidman, the snub comes after she won the best actress at the Venice Film Festival last year for her critically acclaimed movie Babygirl, and received the same title from the National Board of Review.

Washington, who gave one of his most powerful performances in his role as Macrinus in Gladiator II was also left out, just like William Lee for Queer despite his Golden Globe nomination.

Pamela Anderson was also left off from the nominations for her role in The Last Showgirl, even though she has been nominated for the Gotham Awards, the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards for the film.