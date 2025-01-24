Kate Middleton marks new milestone after cancer recovery

Kate Middleton reveals new philanthropy mission after returning to royal duties

Kate Middleton has vowed to improve early childhood care in the U.K, as she returned to her royal duties.

The Princess of Wales has announced a new project for her Princess of Wales' Centre for Early Childhood, which started in 2021, and is part of Prince William and Kate's Royal Foundation.

The exciting new project will include additional areas in Britain where the Princess, along with healthcare workers, will aim to transform the condition of young children’s and their caregivers’ healthcare.

The 43-year-old is excited for the project to start operating, as her spokesperson said, “The work of the Centre for Early Childhood continues to shine a light on just how important the first five years of life are for any baby and the role we can all play. The Princess is delighted to see the expansion of the ADBB trial and looks forward to following it closely.”

This comes after Kate shared earlier this month that she is now in remission from cancer and has been gradually coming back to her royal duties as she recovers. Childhood healthcare has remained an important cause for the Princess over the past decade.

Her Royal Foundation has continued introducing new projects in the particular area over the last year.