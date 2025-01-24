Kylie Jenner skips heart beat as beau Timothée Chalamet receives Oscar nod

Kylie Jenner skips heart beat with Timothée Chalamet’s Oscar glory

Kylie Jenner, who has been making headlines with her recent romance, is absolutely on cloud nine after her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet surprisingly received his second Oscar nomination.

The reality star couldn’t be more proud as the actor continues to make waves in Hollywood with his successful movies.

The 29-year-old actor earned his second Oscar nomination for playing the legendary Bob Dylan in the biopic A Complete Unknown, proving he’s truly one of Hollywood’s brightest stars among many.

An insider revealed that Jenner was "screaming with excitement" when she got to witness her lover’s success on television. "She had a feeling Timothée was going to be nominated, but actually seeing his name pop up was incredible."

"She is ecstatic and so proud of him," they added.

Chalamet first made waves with his talent back in 2018 with his Best Actor nomination for Call Me by Your Name, becoming youngest actor ever to be nominated twice in the leading category after James Dean.

However, this latest nomination of the actor only proved his impressive journey in Hollywood.

Furthermore, Emilia Pérez, bold mix of music, crime, and drama, stole the show as the name is on everyone’s lip in this Oscar season. The crime fiction drama has bagged an incredible 13 nominations, making it the most-nominated film this year.