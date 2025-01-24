Jay-Z's Roc Nation shakes up music industry with surprising move

Jay- Z’s entertainment company Roc Nation, has shook hands with South Korean fintech company Musicow.

The 55-year-old's firm took the initiative to introduce a prime way for American investors to back music royalties.

According to the reports, the collaboration is being termed as “the first Music Equity Service Provider in the United States.” And it will provide opportunities for fans to invest in music royalties and earning money from their desirable artists.

Meanwhile, rights holders can exchange royalty shares, and creators have the option to sell track fractions.

The Roc Nation’s vice chairman, Jay Brown stated, “The music industry is evolving into a shared ecosystem where fans and creators can earn together.”

He added: “Our mission is not only to support and empower artists by providing the tools and services they need to build a better music ecosystem but also to give everyone access to the financial opportunities the music industry offers.”

On the other hand, the CEO of Musicow Woo Rhee remearked that “[This partnership is an] incredible opportunity to drive innovation and redefine the future of our industry.”

He concluded with assuring the vision, expertise, and enthusiasm will create potential dynamics.