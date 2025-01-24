Drew Barrymore shares shocking revelation about her divorce with Will Kopelman

Drew Barrymore revealed her prime focus were her children during her divorce.

Drew Barrymore finally broke her silence on her divorce with Will Kopelman.

In a February/March 2025, for AARP The Magazine's cover story, the-49-year-old star reflected on her divorce after four years of marriage in 2016.

She admitted that navigating her divorce was essential to being a better mother to her two daughters, 12-year-old Olive and 10-year-old Frankie.

In a candid moment, the Charlie’s Angels actress revealed how difficult it was when her "dream family" began to fall apart.

She recalled struggling to find the strength to take it one step at a time, feeling overwhelmed by the emotional turmoil. Although she had matured at an early age, she found herself to be unsure of how to process the sadness, pain, and heaviness of the situation.

"Eventually, I lifted myself out of it," she shared. "I had two kids and I had to figure it out."

Even though Will remarried in August 2021, to Alexandra Michler, he and Drew have successfully managed to maintain a strong and healthy co-parenting relationship.

"We've got an awesome family dynamic that proves that life goes on. I love us all being together," she expressed during a chat with People in 2022.