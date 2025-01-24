Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh adopts new ways to cope with parents’ divorce

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt finalized divorce after eight-year long dispute

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter’s recent appearance post parents’ divorce leaves everyone stunned.

The Wanted actress had filed for divorce in 2016 after 2 years of marriage alleging Fight Club actor of physical abuse with her and her children.

After fighting legally for eight long years, the couple finally parted ways a few weeks back.

Amidst this all, the couple’s children – three biological children: Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16, three adopted children: Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, and Zahara, 19 – coped with the tumultuous time one way or the other.

Recently, Shiloh could be seen adopting a new hobby to probably keep her going through the tough time.

As per Daily Mail, Shiloh, who has previously also garnered attention for her dancing chops, was seen leaving her dance class in LA this week.

Wearing a blue hoodie, grey joggers and Air Jordans, she carried a rucksack and her keys.

With her blonde locks pulled back from her face, she looked exactly like her parents.

For the unversed, in August 2024 Shiloh legally dropped her father's surname. Much to his father’s dismay, his daughter filed to change her name from Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie on her 18th birthday in May.