Prince Harry's immigration status under fire amid calls to reveal drug history details

Prince Harry is back in the spotlight, but this time it’s not for his royal duties—it's about his U.S. immigration status.

A conservative think tank in Washington is urging Donald Trump to release the Duke of Sussex’s visa documents amid claims that Harry may have fibbed about past drug use when moving to the U.S.

The Heritage Foundation has been fighting in court to uncover whether Harry disclosed his youthful indulgences—cocaine, marijuana, and psychedelic mushrooms—on his visa application.

While Harry’s memoir Spare openly admits to his drug use, U.S. visa applicants are legally required to declare any past narcotic consumption.

Trump himself has previously hinted that Harry could face deportation if it turns out he misrepresented his history.

Even though the Duke’s wife, Meghan, is American, and their kids are dual citizens.

The Foundation, after losing a lawsuit to release the documents in September, has vowed to continue the fight.

They argue that making Harry’s immigration file public could shed light on how U.S. officials exercise discretion when it comes to visa approvals.

Nile Gardiner, director of the Foundation’s Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom, told the New York Post that he’d be "urging the president" to release the documents, given that the president has the legal authority to do so.

Gardiner didn’t hold back, adding that under Donald Trump’s strict border control policies, Harry should be "held fully to account" for his past admissions of drug use. After all, as Gardiner put it, "extensive illegal drug use" shouldn’t come with a free pass.

Trump himself hasn’t been shy about his views, having told Nigel Farage on GB News last year that if it turns out Harry lied about his drug use, there would be "appropriate action."

And, when asked whether that could mean the royal might have to leave the country, Trump didn’t hesitate: "Oh, I don’t know. You’ll have to tell me."

He’s even gone so far as to say he wouldn’t offer the prince any special treatment due to his alleged betrayal of the Queen.