Kanye West's new life in Japan sparks rumours about permanent move

Kanye West’s new life in Japan with Bianca Censori has recently sparked rumours about his permanent move to the city.

A source spilled to In Touch Weekly that Kanye avoids to go back to America because of hindrances in LA or New York.

“Things are just so much easier for Kanye in Japan,” as “he doesn’t get hassled and he can be himself,” said an insider.

Kanye is reportedly in love with Japan’s culture and being there “gives him a lot of peace,” remarked an insider.

The source noted that Kanye not interested to come back to America mainly because of continuous harassment either by people “looking to sue him or just tear him down for the hell of it”.

Lately, the rapper was spotted with kids in Tokyo as the insider pointed out that he “loves” being able to expose his kids to a different way of life outside LA.

Kanye has no issue in making Japan his “permanent home” far away from US to have a different perspective, according to an insider.

However, another source spoke to DailyMail and opened up that Kanye didn’t want to get dragged into Sean Diddy Combs legal woes.

The rapper expressed concerns of going through similar media scrutiny because of sexual assault allegations that were made against him by his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta.

Kanye reportedly rejected the accusations, as a source mentioned that with “all this stuff with Diddy, Kanye is terrified”.

“The rapper’s reasoning for not being [in America] has nothing to do with his children and has everything to do with the multiple lawsuits that he is facing in the States,” added an insider.