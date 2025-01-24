Billy Ray Cyrus' ex-wife speaks out on his struggles: 'It's very sad'

Billy ray Cyrus's ex-wife is co-signing the worries of his loved ones.

Trace Cyrus, the country music star's son, stated that the family is "genuinely worried" about the patriarch following his appalling performance at President Donald Trump's post-inauguration Liberty Ball earlier this week.

“What’s being seen in public now reflects much of what I experienced in private during our relationship,” Firerose — whose short marriage to Billy Ray was followed by a messy divorce — told Page Six.

“It’s very sad to see those same struggles continue for him, but I’m glad the truth is coming to light — for his potential good because healing is only possible when you confront the truth and accept there’s a problem.”

The singer, 25, went on to say that she is still "focused" on her "faith, music, healing," and inspiring others to find strength and hope via her "story."

Billy, 63, stammered through his two-song act without any background music at Monday's event in Washington, DC, and at one point asked the crowd if they wanted him to "just get the hell off the stage."

After the Achy Breaky Heart crooner blamed defective equipment in an Instagram statement, Trace publicly begged his father, his "idol," for assistance.

“Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now,” the 35-year-old wrote via Instagram Wednesday.

“It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you.”

Trace noted he and his sisters — including Miley Cyrus — “have been genuinely worried about [Billy Ray] for years” but that he has “pushed” them all “away.”

According to Trace, they “are all hanging on to memories of the man [they] once knew & hoping for the day he returns.”

With “tears in [his] eyes,” he went on, “You’re not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it. … I hope you realize this message only comes from a place of love and also fear that the world may lose you far too soon. I love you Dad.”