Prince William shows off football skills in exciting video released by Palace

Kensington Palace released an exciting update from Prince William's first appearance after his estranged brother, Prince Harry, marked a significant legal victory.

The future King's football skills have been captured in a new video released on the official social media page of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

For the unversed, William visited Toxteth, Liverpool, and met with the local community who are working for the betterment of young people with their "inspiring initiatives."

The father-of-three began his tour at "@cycle.oflife, learning about the ‘OnTheGo’ project, which helps young people start businesses with cargo bikes while gaining skills in finance, business and cycling."

Afterwards, William visited an organisation, Tiber, led by a "group of 14-18-year-olds who have driven the creation of its facilities, creating jobs and volunteering opportunities too."

While lauding the efforts of the locals running meaningful projects, William shared, "Since 2005, over 200 young people have shaped this project, ensuring it remains rooted in its community."

During his tour to Liverpool, the moment which delighted the fans was Prince William's game session with the young football players.