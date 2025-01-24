Ben Affleck looks tense as Jennifer Garner picks JLO side

Ben Affleck, the two-time Oscar winner, seemingly looked tense as he arrived at his Los Angeles office this week.

The sighting comes as there are speculations of personal strife, including rumours that his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, is worried about his actions towards Jennifer Lopez.

Arriving in his beautiful new electric Cadillac Escalade, 52-year-old Affleck looked contemplative and had a tough beard.

Garner, 53, has reportedly expressed her displeasure with the actor's management of his divorce from Lopez, 55.

Despite their divorce in 2018, Garner and Affleck, who have three children together, have continued to co-parent. Insiders claim that Garner feels obliged to criticise Affleck's actions, especially in regards to how he treated Lopez.

According to a source, "Jen has significant influence over Ben and feels obligated to step in when she sees issues, especially with how he's been interacting with J. Lo."

The Argo star keeps moving forward in his career while juggling his personal life. Lopez, Tonatiuh, and Diego Luna starred in the 1992 West End musical's adaptation, Kiss of the Spider Woman, which he recently produced.

As part of their co-parenting agreement, Affleck has been spending time at Garner's Brentwood residence, where she is presently staying while her farmhouse is being renovated.

Despite the difficulties, the Batman star seems committed to striking a balance between his responsibilities as a public figure, director, and father. Even if he may reach important career and personal milestones along the way, his tenacity still defines him.