Scareltt Johansson crashes ‘Today’ set in bathrobe after addressing future on show

Scarlett Johansson makes bathrobe appearance on 'Today'

Scarlett Johansson is coming back to Today, again and again.

The actress has captured hearts with her guest-hosting stint on TODAY with Jenna & Friends, but her latest on-air moment had fans and colleagues laughing and cheering.

In a video shared by TODAY on January 23, the Hollywood star was caught making an unexpected appearance on set wearing a fluffy bathrobe and slippers. Cameras captured Johansson as she interrupted the live broadcast, eagerly greeting the cast with a big smile.

"ScarJo loves this job so much, she couldn't wait until the fourth hour to make an appearance! #TODAYShow," read the playful caption on the video posted to Instagram.

Johansson’s impromptu visit was met with warm embraces, including a bear hug from Al Roker, as she exclaimed, “This is my favorite job I’ve ever had. I love this job.”

However, the best part came when the actress suddenly realized her timing wasn’t ideal. "Are we on air? Oh, no…” she exclaimed, sparking laughter all around.

Fans flooded the comment section, praising the star for her authenticity and charm.

"Just love her, she fits right in," one commenter wrote, echoing the general sentiment among viewers who have thoroughly enjoyed her stint alongside Jenna Bush Hager this week.

Johansson’s enthusiasm was clear during Thursday’s episode, where she confirmed her plans to return as a co-host in March after wrapping up her current duties on January 24.

The revelation came when Jenna asked her, "You are going to come back?" to which Johansson enthusiastically replied, "Yes, I absolutely have to come back. If you’ll have me?” Jenna responded with equal excitement, joking, "Are you kidding? We started a GoFundMe so you could be here all the time!"

Her future return seems all but solidified as TODAY insiders revealed that executives are eager to bring her on board permanently.

A source told DailyMail.com, “Scarlett absolutely knocked it out of the park, and there was more positive feedback from viewers than there ever has been since the show launched. Executives do not think that they even really need to look any further and would pretty much give Scarlett the offer as a permanent host if she was willing to take it.”