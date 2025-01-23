Prince William rolls Into Liverpool, letting Harry’s win take backseat

Prince William hits the brakes in Liverpool.

Prince William stepped out in Liverpool on Thursday, marking his first public appearance since his brother Prince Harry's high-profile legal victory against News Group Newspapers.

Swapping royal formalities for a casual vibe, the Prince of Wales sported navy chinos, a forest green jacket, and khaki trainers — topped off with a rugged beard.

The Cycle of Life organisation in Toxteth, a non-profit making serious strides for young people’s physical and mental health.

Founded by Ibe Hayter in 2020, the group initially focused on riding sessions and bike repairs but has since evolved to offer confidence-boosting programs and broader youth services.

During his visit at the Kuumba Imani Millennium Centre, William dove straight into the action, getting hands-on with a bike pedal as he engaged with participants.

Later, the Prince met the team behind the 'OnTheGo' project and couldn’t hide his excitement as he watched their entrepreneurial bikes in action.

On Thursday, Prince William pedaled into action in Liverpool, visiting the Cycle of Life organisation, which has rolled out life-changing programs for around 3,850 young people since its 2020 launch.

What started as a cycling and bike repair initiative has transformed into a powerhouse for youth development, offering employment opportunities, confidence-boosting programs, and wellbeing support.

And the Prince of Wales was all in—leaning into conversations, closely examining bike pedals, and showing genuine enthusiasm for the group’s mission.

The visit came hot on the heels of Prince Harry’s major legal win against News Group Newspapers, but William wasn’t about to let headlines slow him down.