Anne Hathaway recalls being unfit while shooting climax of 'The Idea of You'

Anne Hathaway says 'Nicholas Galitzine was such a rock' during shoot

Anne Hathaway recalled falling extremely sick during the filming of final scenes of her most-loved latest film, The Idea of You.

The Intern actress admitted she wasn’t in her best physical health when she shot the climax.

Her health condition nearly made it impossible for her to work on the most significant scenes of the romantic comedy.

The 42-year-old, however, gave all the credit to co-actor Nicholas Galitzine for helping her make through that difficult time. According to Anne, he was like a ‘rock’ at the time.

While talking to Entertainment Weekly, The Devil Wears Prada star opened: “I was not just running on empty, I’d eaten the tank, and I was just physically [doing] poorly, and I didn’t know how I was going to do it.”

“Nick was such a rock”, she claimed.

Hathaway confessed that she had very little energy in her to work on the scenes and so the 30-year-old backed her with his extreme energy.

“[Galitzine] just poured energy in me. I was in the moment and I had exactly enough left for whatever was happening, and I just needed to not blow it.”

Nicholas did all the major lifting in the shots whereas she just reacted to the.

Not just Galitzine, but director Michael Showalter also stood alongside her during her deteriorating health condition.

The Idea of You turned out to be the most cherished film of 2024 and most of it was because of the chemistry that the two main leads shared on-screen.