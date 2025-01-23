'Fast & Furious' Jordana Brewster on upcoming sequel, discusses Dwayne, Vin drama

Jordana Brewster has recently shared major update about her upcoming Fast & Furious movie as she also discusses Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel feud.

After the 10th installment of Fast X was premiered in 2021, a sequel was announced at the time that was reported to be the final entry in the franchise.

As far as the new Fast & Furious project is concerned, Jordana told Entertainment Tonight that Vin “is so invested in franchise and creative” which is why “new things are always bubbling up”.

“It’s wonderful to see the beginning versus what ends up there,” remarked the 40-year-old.

It is pertinent to mention that Dwayne was re-introduced to the movie after a feud with co-star Vin.

Even though The Rock went on to star in the 2019 spin-off Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, but did not appear in the 2021 movie, F9.

Earlier on January 5, Vin had tried to put the beef with Dwayne to rest after he called out the latter at the Golden Globes.

Looking back at the interaction between Dwayne and Vin, Jordana addressed her castmates' relationship.

Speaking to ET, The Annapolis actress said, “When we keep talking about family, Fast is about family.”

“Families are also dysfunctional, and we’ve got drama. I think the franchise echoes that,” stated Jordana.