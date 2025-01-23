Tom Holland, Zendaya's major future plans revealed weeks after engagement

Inside Tom Holland and Zendaya’s future plans following engagement

As Tom Holland and Zendaya take their relationship to the next level with their recent engagement, exciting details about the couple’s future plans have been laid bare.

On Tuesday, January 21, Life & Style reported that a close friend of the pair spilled the beans about the upcoming moves from the newly engaged couple.

"Tom and Zendaya are planning a future and a family together, and the foundation for all that is going to be making three more Spider-Man movies in the coming five or six years," given their new clout in Hollywood as a couple, they are now focusing on their careers.

The couple’s immediate goal includes completing Spider-Man 4 during the 2025 calendar year.

"The previous three films they made in the series made them international stars," the source continued. "And by the time Spider-Man: No Way Home came out in 2021, the franchise made them wealthy as well."

The Spider-Man franchise has been a cornerstone of their professional and personal lives. The pair first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, where their chemistry was undeniable.

They returned for Far From Home in 2019 and then No Way Home in 2021, the same year they sealed the romance rumours when they were first spotted kissing in a car.

The couple reportedly got engaged in late December 2024, with Zendaya sparking engagement rumours after flaunting a diamond ring on her left hand at the Golden Globes on January 5, 2025.

With their careers aligned and blossoming love story, Holland and Zendaya’s next chapter looks as promising as their Spider-Man roles.