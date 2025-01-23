'Vanderpump Rules' couple James Kennedy and Ally Lewber call it quits

James Kennedy is no longer the most important man in Ally Lewber's life.

After three years of dating, the Vanderpump Rules duo announced their separation on Instagram on January 22.

"We are no longer together, but I'll always support James and wish him the best with his sobriety and healing," Ally wrote. "Thank you for your understanding."

She also discussed the current state of his domestic abuse case after James' attorney said on January 22 that he would not face charges related to his arrest last month.

"I am happy that prosecutors decided not to file against James, as I never desired criminal charges," Ally said in her post.

"We had an argument outside of his home related to him drinking again, however, I was not physically hurt. I was shocked by the headlines and disheartened by how the event was portrayed."

She additionally thanked fans for their "support and kindness."

The Burbank City Attorney's Office declined to seek charges in connection with the reality star's detention, according to a news release issued by James' attorney on January 22.

"Their diligent investigation confirmed what we have maintained from the beginning," it read in part, "there were no grounds for any charges to be filed against Mr. Kennedy."

The lawyer added that he will "focus on his sobriety and his DJ career."

The former couple first went public with their relationship in January 2022.