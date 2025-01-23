Benedict Cumberbatch shares rare details about embracing fatherhood

Benedict Cumberbatch talks shift in priorities after becoming a father

Benedict Cumberbatch shared a rare glimpse into his life and how it has changed since becoming a father to three children: Christopher ‘Kit’, nine, Hal, seven, and Finn, six.

In an interview with the Variety, the Doctor Strange actor opened up about the shift in his priorities in his life and career.

"The minute you have kids this sense of time sinks in far more profoundly," he told the outlet.

Reflecting on how quickly the time is passing as his kids grow up, the Sherlock star said, "My youngest is turning 6 tomorrow, and I'm like, 'I will be in my 60s when he's 21,' you know? It's crazy. It's gone so fast."

The Imitation Game artist added, "So, there's a huge shift in priorities, and it makes you value what you do with your life in a very different way."

The two-time Oscar awards nominee also admitted that being a father "weighs on me".

"When you become a parent, your thoughts turn more towards mortality."

Cumberbatch has rarely spoken about his kids before. Previously, he talked about "creating an amazing family of three extraordinary little human beings" with his wife, Sophie Hunter, in his speech accepting the star on Hollywood Walk of Fame.

He revealed that his kids keep him grounded by treating him just like any other parent.

Cumberbatch and Hunter tied the knot in 2015. The two reportedly met on the set of 2009's Burlesque Fairytales.