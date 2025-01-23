Khloé Kardashian doesn’t want kids to have ‘childhood trauma'

Khloé Kardashian on her kids 'childhood'

Khloé Kardashian won’t have her children complaining about “childhood trauma”.

The reality star is committed to giving her children the best possible start in life but acknowledges that childhood challenges are unavoidable.

On the Jan. 22 episode of her podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, the Good American co-founder opened up about childhood trauma. While reflecting on her parenting approach, she admitted that even with the privileged lives her children enjoy, some level of trauma might still be inevitable.

“We all have trauma. Whether it be big, or small. I always joke, I’m like, ‘Well my kids better not talk about childhood trauma because they have the best freaking lives,’” Kardashian, 40, said during the episode.

She then added, “And they do! But it’s going to happen. It’s the inevitable.”

Kardashian, who shares two children, True, 6, and Tatum, 2, with ex Tristan Thompson, made these remarks while discussing the difficulties of parenting in the modern world.

In the first episode of her podcast, Kardashian sat down with Scott Disick to discuss whether they would want their children to embrace the spotlight.

Disick, 41, who shares three children with Kourtney Kardashian Barker –– Penelope, 12, Mason, 15, and Reign, 10 –– offered his perspective.

“Now that we are both parents, what advice would you give to your kids? Do you want them to be a part of this world?” Kardashian asked.

Disick replied, “I feel like it’s up to them."