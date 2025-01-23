Harry forces historic apology and massive payout for Princess Diana’s privacy breach

The apology, issued 27 years after Diana’s tragic death in a Paris car crash at the age of 36

Prince Harry has successfully secured a historic apology from News Group Newspapers (NGN), the publisher of The Sun, for the unlawful intrusion into his and his late mother Princess Diana’s private lives.

The publisher issued a "full and unequivocal apology" acknowledging the distress caused and the impact on Harry’s relationships, friendships, and family.

They have also agreed to pay substantial damages to the Duke of Sussex.

The settlement marks a significant step in Harry’s ongoing fight for media accountability. The Duke claimed that Princess Diana was likely one of the earliest victims of NGN's unlawful information-gathering practices, with evidence suggesting her communications were hacked.

The apology, issued 27 years after Diana’s tragic death in a Paris car crash at the age of 36, was accompanied by a commitment to compensate Harry, with legal fees for both sides reportedly totaling £10 million, according to the BBC.

Harry’s lawyer, David Sherborne, hailed the resolution as a "monumental victory," emphasising its importance in holding the press accountable for past wrongdoings.

The settlement came just over 24 hours before the case was set to go to trial, with sources revealing that NGN was "surprised" by Harry’s determination to settle the case promptly.

This apology underscores the continuing effort by the Duke of Sussex to protect his family’s legacy and confront the damages inflicted by invasive media practices.