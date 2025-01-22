Lady Louise joins Duchess Sophie's birthday bash amid exciting plans with boyfriend

Lady Louise Windsor made a rare appearance to celebrate her mother’s milestone 60th birthday.



The grand occasion, hosted at Bagshot Park, the family’s stately Victorian mansion in Berkshire, was a black-tie dinner and dance organised by Prince Edward in honour of his wife.



The exclusive event saw attendance from prominent members of the Royal Family, including King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Lady Louise, 21, who is currently studying English at St. Andrew’s University, joined the family gathering, as reported by The Sun.

As part of the celebrations, King Charles granted the Duchess a unique privilege—a private shoot on the Windsor estate. She is known for her passion for game shooting. Sophie invited ten close friends, including Prince Edward, for a day of pheasant shooting.

Reports suggest that Lady Louise is considering taking a gap year in Australia at Macquarie University alongside her boyfriend, Felix Da Silva-Clamp.

The young royal has largely kept a low profile but continues to balance her studies with occasional appearances at key family events.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, who has been a strong presence within the Royal Family, has also been a source of support for the Princess of Wales, particularly during her health struggles over the past year.

Sophie stepped in to fulfill several of Kate’s public engagements, cementing her role as a vital figure in the monarchy.