Diddy in Plain sight: new bombshell documentary reportedly in the works

The new documentary is being produced by Channel 4 in collaboration with Lion TV

Sean “Diddy” Combs is getting yet another documentary made about him, this time by Channel 4.

With the hip hop mogul awaiting his summer trial from behind bars, Channel 4 is teaming up with Lion TV for a bombshell documentary called Diddy: In Plain Sight, per The Sun.

A source told the outlet, "This in-depth programme will dive into all the charges, the highs and lows of Diddy’s success, and what went on behind the scenes at his infamous White Parties.”

The tipster added, “It will no doubt produce some very shocking revelations.”

The Channel 4 series isn’t the only project focusing on Diddy’s legal troubles. Netflix’s Diddy Do It?, HBO’s The Fall of Diddy, Peacock’s The Making of a Bad Boy, and TMZ’s The Downfall of Diddy are all in the works.

Diddy, who was arrested on September 16, 2024, has been denied bail three times.

Currently incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York, the music mogul faces charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

His trial, set for May 5, could lead to a life sentence if he is found guilty of racketeering charges.

Channel 4’s Diddy: In Plain Sight is expected to be released later this year.