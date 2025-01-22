Dua Lipa turns up heat with new bold look

Anwar Hadid, Dua lipa mark latest appearance in Paris

Dua Lipa, English and Albanian singer, has captured fans hearts as she looked stunning in her latest campaign for YSL Beauty.

The advertisement, shared on brand’s official Instagram account, showcases the 29-year-old model in mesmerizing attire, that complimented the products.

The Dance The Night vocalist donned a sheer black strapless top along with trousers and a belt with a gold buckle, accessorizing with chunky gold earrings and a selection of rings.

Her vibrant red hair and flawless makeup are the focal points, highlighting the bold hues of the new Make Me Blush Bold Blurring Blush.

In the clip promoting the product, Dua puts on various range of blushes while saying, “I never blush, so make me,” before playfully adding in another video, “Chic, portable, a little blush - in a clutch. I want them all. Mine!”

It comes after her partner Anwar Hadid stepped out in Paris to attend the show of another historic French fashion brand, Louis Vuitton.

On the work front, Dua has been the YSL Beauty Global Brand Ambassador since 2019, and with continuous determination she has been endorsing the brand.

Last year, Dua Lipa promoted YSL Beauty’s fragrances, stating: "For me, fragrances and makeup are another form of self-expression, a way to explore my playfulness, my creativity and my individuality."