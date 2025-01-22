Hailey Bieber shares major update on her married life

Hailey and Justin Bieber sparked divorce rumours after he unfollowed his wife on social media.

Hailey Bieber caused even more confusion after her response to husband Justin Bieber’s recent unfollowing spree.

She seemed to be unfazed by the drama surrounding him unfollowing her on Instagram.

On January 21, the 28-year-old model posted a series of Instagram photos, including a candid shot of the 30-year-old popstar who dozed off during their date at a restaurant.

She captioned her photo carousel with an emoticon of a cheese slice along with a wide smile emoticon, which followed Justin’s earlier picture on his Instagram stories.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber enjoyed each others company while on vacation in Aspen.

The supermodel's post came after the Ghost hitmaker denied unfollowing her on Instagram just a day prior, which the star had deleted within a few minutes causing even more confusion.

On Tuesday, he took to his stories, writing, "Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife. S*** is getting suspicious out here."

This situation left many fans shocked, especially since Justin had posted a loving message to Hailey on Monday.

He shared a heartfelt tribute to his wife, calling her "The greatest woman I have and ever will know," alongside other snapshots of their winter getaway.

Some fans speculated that his unfollowing spree could be a part of a publicity stunt for his upcoming album.