David, Victoria Beckham’s son Brooklyn reveals his ‘strangest’ food

Brooklyn Beckham reveals 'strangest' food he has ever tried

Brooklyn Beckham opened up about his food adventures, revealing his odd experience with a dish.

In the Tuesday, January 21 episode of Seth Meyers and his brother Josh’s weekly podcast Family Trips, David and Victoria Beckham's eldest child revealed that he does not regret any of the meals he tried. However, one dish that the food lover finds strange is cod Sperm.

During a conversation about his most memorable meals and vacations, Seth asked the Cloud 23 founder, "What's a thing you ate that when it was over, you were like, I could've done without that piece of adventure in my belly right now?"

Rather than name-dropping any regretful meal, the young, aspiring chef deemed cod sperm the "strangest" meal he had ever tried.

The Meyer brothers nodded while humourously agreeing, "That has to be toughest."

While the son finds it strange, David, 49, described cod sperm as an "interesting dish," in an Instagram post in November 2015.

The former soccer player has tried the delicacy a few more times. In 2018 and 2019, he posted Instagram Stories about enjoying sea bream and cod fish sperm, according to The Sun and Daily Mail.