When Lady Gaga releasing her new album?

Lady Gaga, most stunning singer and songwriter who wins millions of hearts with her soulful voice, has sent fans into a frenzy after a mysterious countdown appeared on her website, hinting that something big is on the way.

With no official explanation yet, fans are holding their breath, wondering if new music is just around the corner.

The countdown clock, which suddenly popped up on her site, has set the internet on fire with massive speculation worldwide. Many of Gaga's fans believes that it’s a sign that she is gearing up to release a new album, while others think it could be a major announcement about an upcoming project.

The singer hasn't confirmed a release date for her upcoming album yet. However, her website now shows a cool, blue abstract design with a countdown clock. The timer is said to be ending on next Monday, January 27th, at 4pm.

Seemingly, it could be finally revealed and get a release date, or maybe even a title or tracklist—this Monday.

Although Gaga hasn’t given us any release date to circle on the calendar yet, but she did treat her fans with a single track Disease, back in October.

Moreover, Lady Gaga has been dropping hints along the way, sharing studio photos and even teasing with parts of the album in an Instagram video.