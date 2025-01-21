Kanye West credits daughter North for inspiring his music comeback

The father-daughter duo has already put out some music together

Kanye fans can thank his daughter, North, for finally getting him back in the studio after reigniting his love and passion for music.

On Monday, January 20, the 21-time Grammy winner shared a black-and-white photo on Instagram of his oldest daughter with Kim Kardashian sitting next to a keyboard in a cosy music studio.

"This little girl made me love music again," he wrote in the caption along with a crying-smiling emoji.

"She asked me to make beats for her I got back on the ASR Chopped up beats for her album, and chopped every beats with my bare hands for BULLY," the doting dad added.

West, who announced his project Bully last year, revealed that North has been his creative muse, even sharing a video of her engrossed in music production.

"Training," he simply captioned the clip of North grooving over a keyboard while working with her dad.

North has already begun following in Kanye's musical footsteps. She’s performed at several of his shows and made her rap debut at a Miami listening party in 2023, where she sang on their track Talking/Once Again.

The father-daughter duo even appeared together in the song’s music video, showcasing their close bond.

Kanye also shares three other children — Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5 — with the reality TV star.