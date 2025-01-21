Taylor Kitsch faces turning point after heartbreaks

Taylor Kitsch, known for his roles in Friday Night Lights and True Detective, has been on a journey of self-discovery and trying to figure out things.

While his acting career has taken him places, it seems like he’s still searching for a way to keep his personal life in check.

The 43-year-old actor is now eager to find balance after years of putting his career first before his personal growth. His job has taken a toll on his mental health, leaving his personal relationships often neglected.

During his recent interview with People magazine, he shared his 2025 goals and said: "Got to have a little bit more of a life."

"There's never going to be a balance. But I'm more conscious of the lack of balance now in my 40s than I was in my 20s and 30s," he added.

"I was telling a buddy who's an actor, 'Man, I can't even get a dog yet.'"

The actor went on saying: "He was like, 'Man, I can't even buy more than four bananas, because that's how great my lack of commitment is.' And it's all a choice, and I think as you get older, you're like, 'Okay, you got to find these balances because life just goes so fast.'"

However, Taylor Kitsch further admitted that he's in a tough spot right now. While he loves his work more than anything, his life demands his sole focus.