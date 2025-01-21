Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid celebrate Philadelphia Eagles' thrilling playoff win

Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper mark latest appearance in Philadelphia

Bradley Cooper, American actor and his girlfriend Gigi Hadid reportedly enjoyed the weekend in Philadelphia, where they watched the Eagles’ thrilling playoff victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

The 50-year-old and Virgin Eyes star, who have been linked since late 2023, were seen enjoying the game from the box seats at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

In a fan-captured TikTok video, the lifelong eagle fan couldn’t resist his excitement as his team won with securing 28-22, proceeding to the NFC Championship Game.

Meanwhile. Hadid mirrored her boyfriend’s enthusiastic gestures as they both celebrated the victory.

During the outing, Cooper donned a mesmerizing black Eagles bomber jacket and brown pants.

Whereas, Hadid opted subtle and minimal look as she flaunted a blue and green Starter jacket, a green scarf, black jeans, and aviator sunglasses.

For the unknown, Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid sparked relationship speculations in October 2023, after getting spotted enjoying dinner together.

Since then, they’ve been seen enjoying other outings, like attending Broadway’s Chicago, hitting up a Taylor Swift concert, and even going on a double date with Hadid’s father, Mohamed, and his girlfriend.

Cooper, a devoted dad, also made headlines earlier this month when he took his daughter, Lea, to an Eagles game, further proving just how much his hometown and family mean to him.