Chris Evans spills major spoilers About Anthony Mackie’s 'Captain America'

Chris Evans recently dropped a bombshell during a casual conversation, accidentally spilling the beans on Anthony Mackie’s new role as Captain America in upcoming hit.

on January 17, during an interview with Fandango, Mackie shared the unforgettable moment when Evans accidentally blurted out a spoiler of his character.

He shared that they two were hanging out at Evans' house, just relaxing and watching games, when Evans casually asked Mackie if he’d read the latest script yet of the film.

Mackie, who plays Sam Wilson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was worried at first. After taking up the Captain America shield in Avengers: Endgame, he thought that the script might mean his character was being sidelined.

"Being Black, I’m like, ‘I’mma die, damn. They’re getting rid of me,’" he quipped.

Evans then decided to take Mackie to his "man cave" and to show him the new script. He further pointed out a part where Steve Rogers gives the shield to Sam Wilson, letting Mackie know his character would become the new Captain America.

"You’re f--king Captain America," Evans told him.

However, Chris Evans may have accidentally spilled the secret about his pal’s new role, but fans are more than ready and excited for the next chapter in the Captain America saga.