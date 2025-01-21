Will Smith has last laugh after Chris Rock altercation: Report

Will Smith still holds resentment towards comedian Chris Rock after 2022 Oscars slap gate incident.

A source spilled to In Touch Weekly that Will is getting the last laugh and he loves it after he smacked Chris three years ago over joking about wife Jada Pinkett Smith‘s alopecia.

Following the incident, Chris received all the love from the viewers and Will, on the other hand, faced backlash for his overreaction to a joke.

Another source said that Will would never forgive Chris for destroying his life because of the bad press he received at the time.

Will “still hates” Chris for his “smug attitude,” stated an insider.

Interestingly, Will’s career is going strong even after the incident but Chris reached a dead end.

The reason is Chris would bring up the incident at every other live show and audience had been fed up with his continuous grievance that now started to get petty.

“Chris isn’t the victim here, not in Will’s opinion,” remarked an insider.

The source further said that several people would agree with Will.

“People think what’s happening to Chris is karma for refusing to speak to Will or accept his apology,” explained an insider.

As far as Chris is concerned, the comedian still haunted by what happened on the Oscars stage.

“He suffers from PTSD. Like Will, he’s never recovered from that slap,” noted an insider.

In the end, the source added that people feel the “best thing” would be for Will and Chris to come together and “hug it out,” but both stars are “too proud”.