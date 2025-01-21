Taylor Swift to begin 'forever' with Travis Kelce?

Taylor Swift, pop queen who kicked off her high-grossing Eras Tour on December 8, has once again set the internet on fire, but this time it’s not about one of her songs, but a glitzy ring that captured everyone’s attention.

The 35-year-ols superstar was recently spotted at Nobu, a celebrity-favorite restaurant, wearing that dazzling infinity diamond ring that has fans buzzing with fresh engagement rumours with NFL star Travis Kelce.

Donned in a sleek black coat and skirt with thigh-high boots and her signature red lipstick, Swift looked effortlessly stylish in that outfit, leaving her fans and the audience gawking at her.

But it wasn’t just her outfit that turned heads as it was a small but meaningful detail that left people scratching their heads in curiosity.

However, a sharp-eyed Swiftie on X (formerly Twitter) looked up on her “infinity ring” on Google and shared screenshot, pointing out that the design is often a symbol of commitment or promise.

Earlier this month, Travis Kelce grabbed attention when he surprised Taylor Swift with $175,000 worth of jewelry for her 35th birthday. On top of that, he recently hinted at marriage plans on his podcast New Heights.