Prince Harry shuts down Meghan Markle trolls with bold move

Prince Harry made a bold statement in order to support his beloved wife Meghan Markle amid growing criticism after their joint appearance during the LA fire.

The Duke of Sussex seemingly shut down trolls by making a heartfelt gesture for the Duchess after she was brutally called out for helping wildfires affectees.

Several royal commentators dubbed their visit to the Pasadena Convention Centre a public stunt.

According to Heat, Harry "is telling her how proud he is, that the only way to handle it is to turn the other cheek and keep their side of the street clean."

However, the source claimed that the former working royals were pretty 'hurt' after their genuine intentions were being judged.

An insider further said, "They could have easily left town, but they actually drove two hours towards the fire to help out at the World Central Kitchen."

"They served meals to people that have been evacuated, they spoke with people and tried to offer some solace. It was exactly what you’d expect of Princess Diana’s son," the report stated.

For the unversed, Harry and Meghan, who left the royal family in 2020, earlier shared a personal message for Los Angeles fire victims on their official website Sussex.com.

The couple urged people around to help the affected community through donations and opening their doors for them.