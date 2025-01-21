Princess Anne suffers huge setback after upsetting plea to King Charles

Princess Anne received heartbreaking news after making an upsetting plea to her cancer-stricken brother King Charles.

The Princess Royal, who is set to represent the royal family in South Africa, was hit with a huge setback as her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence suffered an injury.

GB reported that the mother-of-two now has to take a solo two-day trip to Cape Town as her husband is not able to join his wife.

Sir Timothy is expected to stay back in the UK to get medical treatment after a "suspected torn ligament."

The report claimed that the Princess Royal's partner got injured while working at her Gatcombe Park Estate.

Now, Princess Anne will engage in a series of royal duties alone in her upcoming royal trip.

It is important to mention that the hardest-working royal member suffered a big loss after she allegedly made an upsetting request to the monarch about her children's royal titles.

As per Radar, Princess Anne reportedly asked his brother, the King, to grant royal titles to her daughter Zara Tindall and son, Peter Phillip, despite passing down the offer years ago.