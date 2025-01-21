David Beckham blocking truce between wife Victoria and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry once had a close friendship with the football legend David Beckham, but that bond fell apart Meghan Markle made shocking claims against Victoria.

The alleged feud began back in 2018, when the Duchess of Sussex seemingly accused the former Spice Girl of leaking sensitive information to the press. Now the Beckhams are no longer on speaking terms with the Sussexes.

Now, years after the feud, sources reveal that Meghan “genuinely wants to heal any lingering issues,” and Victoria is also “not opposed” to the notion.

However, David is still not willing to bury the hatchet especially after his wife was humiliated and hurt by the false allegations.

“Victoria has actually been much more forgiving than people realise,” an insider told InTouch Weekly. “She was really hurt by the accusations that she was spreading gossip since that’s the last thing she would ever do.”

The source added that with time Victoria has “mellowed about the whole, especially since Meghan has been reaching out to mend things.” Although, David and his three sons, Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, are all “still holding a major grudge”.

“They’re super protective of her and don’t feel like she should give Meghan or Harry another chance,” the insider explained. “They’re just so offended and angry on her behalf and think she’d being way too nice about it all. As far as they’re concerned there is no going back.”