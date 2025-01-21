Adrien Body's 'The Brutalist' director clears the air amid AI controversy

The Brutalist, which is a period film set in post-war time, stirred controversy prior to its UK release on January 23.

What caused the uproar was the film editor’s admission to the use of AI technology for the tweaking of Hungarian dialogue of Adrien Body and Felicity Jones to make it sound more authentic.

Amid the backlash, the director of the movie broke his silence and cleared the air.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter published Monday, January 20, Brady Corbet stated, “Adrien and Felicity's performances are completely their own.”

“They worked for months with dialect coach Tanera Marshall to perfect their accents. Innovative Respeecher technology was used in Hungarian language dialogue editing only, specifically to refine certain vowels and letters for accuracy,” continued Corbet defending the actors’ performances.

Moreover, the American screenwriter said, “No English language was changed. This was a manual process, done by our sound team and Respeecher in post-production. The aim was to preserve the authenticity of Adrien and Felicity's performances in another language, not to replace or alter them and done with the utmost respect for the craft.”

For the unversed, the movie revolves around a visionary architect and his wife when they flee post-war Europe in 1947 to rebuild their legacy and witness the birth of modern United States to see their lives changed forever by a mysterious, wealthy client.