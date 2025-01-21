Chappell Roan talks impact of hardest job on her music success

Chappell Roan credits tough job for her career growth

Chappell Roan revealed how her toughest job helped her getting on the path of success.

In an interview with BBC’s Radio 1, the HOT TO GO! singer shared that after she was dropped by her record label during the pandemic, she returned to her home state, Missouri to start from the scratch.

Roan began working at a drive-through donut shop, where one of her duties included cleaning public restrooms.

"It absolutely had a positive impact on me," the Pink Pony Club crooner quipped. "You have the knowledge of what it’s like to clean a public restroom. That’s very important."

However, Roan finally found success after returning to Los Angeles. She droppe four singles including Naked in Manhattan as a prelude to her debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess which was released in September 2023.

Roan had her big break after the 2024 single, Good Luck, Babe!

Elsewhere in the interview, she revealed that her openness of discussing bold topics has caused some backlash.

"I think, actually, I’d be more successful if I was OK wearing a muzzle."

Roan's record The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess and her hit song Good Luck, Babe! has garnered six Grammy nominations including, Album of The Year and Best New Artist.