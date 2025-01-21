Paris Hilton shares 'hopeful approach' for children amid wildfires

Paris Hilton shares her practical efforts to fade the effect of catastrophic LA wildfires.

Hilton, 43, comforts and cherishes her children in a lovely way to mitigate the wildfires burn from her family home.

The multi-hyphenate shared a reel on Instagram where she is seen carrying her kids, giving them a house tour that still has the Christmas lights and decoration on.

"Look at your tree still here!" said the socialite in the video.

"All of your trees are still here, Santa’s still here," she added.

She captioned the post, "Even in tough times, I wanted to keep the Christmas trees up for my #CutesieCrew as a little sparkle of hope."

"The wildfires have been so devastating, but staying strong together is what matters most," continuing, "Sending so much love to everyone affected you’re in my heart."

Earlier, this month the singer shared that she and her family learned that their Malibu family house had burned down in LA fires via news.

The Stars Are Blind crooner sobbed in pain as she noted she was "heartbroken beyond words."

Recently, she also revealed to TMZ after losing her LA home to fire, her son now aspires to be a firefighter.

Hilton shares daughter London and son Phoenix with husband Carter Reum, with whom she tied knot in November 2011.