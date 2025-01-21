Robert Pattinson shares ‘unusual’ thing about his, Suki Waterhouse daughter

Robert Pattinson is gushing over his 10-months-old daughter!

Pattinson, 38, welcomed his first child with fiancée Suki Waterhouse in past March.

The actor is completely smitten by the way his daughter “smell”. During an interview with Vogue, the Twilight star shared about his life as a parent.

"I remember people used to be like, 'Oh, don't you like the smell of babies, but I thought they were just smelling the baby powder," the actor told the outlet with a laugh.

“But then I had a baby, and I was like 'my baby smells incredible.'"

The Mickey 17 actor cherishes his daughter's smell because "there's something there" that helps him "identify her."

"She doesn't smell like other babies," he added.

Last August, the chairperson of the pediatric department at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, Marty Ellington Jr., MD, MPH, told Parents that a baby's scent helps them form a bond with their parents.

"The baby’s appearance, smile, smell, and all the things the child does, encourages us to nurture the child. Adults respond positively to babies. It’s all part of the bonding process," said Ellingon Jr.

Notably, Pattinson has admitted to The New York Times that he frequently gets bored during interviews and so has a tendency to lie.

In November 2023, Waterhouse, 33, revealed her pregnancy live at the Corona Capital Festival.

The couple was first romantically linked in 2018 and confirmed their engagement in December 2023.