Chappell Roan gives rare insight into pop drag persona

Chappell Roan walks fans through transformation into stage ‘version of myself'

Chappell Roan is breaking down her Hot To Go popstar persona.

The 26-year-old pop superstar, who is known for her on-stage persona, appeared in new docuseries which sheds light on the connection between makeup, and identity, in pop culture.

In the teaser clip for the Hulu series, shared by Sephora on Friday, January 17th, Roan is filmed not wearing any makeup before she gets a full glam look similar to her usual on-stage looks.

The Grammy-nominated star talks about her popstar persona as she gets a makeover with white base, blue eyeshadow, silver star stickers, orange blush and red lipstick, and her iconic red curls down.

“Chappell is a version of myself that’s so bold and confident and hot,” the Good Luck, Babe! hitmaker is heard saying in the trailer of the series, which premieres on January 22nd.

Roan has become famous for her fashion statements as much as her hits from the 2023 album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, including Good Luck, Babe!, which became the anthem of summer 2024.

The Casual songstress is set to make her Grammys red carpet debut on February 2nd. As a first-time nominee, she has been nominated for a heaping number of awards, including album of the year, record of the year and song of the year (Good Luck, Babe!) and best new artist.