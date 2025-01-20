Duchess Sophie makes big sacrifice for King Charles, royal family

Duchess of Edinburgh, who turns 60 today (January 20, 2025), has made a huge sacrifice to establish her position within the royal family over the past 25 years.

A royal expert has shared her insights about the Duchess of Edinburgh's struggles and challenges she faced when transitioning from her successful PR career to royal life.

"She's very unfussy. She drives herself sometimes to engagements, does her own hair and makeup which some of the others don't do. I don't think it was seamless or effortless for her to become part of this rather exclusive and extraordinary family," Jennie Bond told GB News.

The expert went on explaining the situation in her own words, saying: "I don't think we should underestimate how difficult it probably was for a young woman."

Bond also highlighted the era of Sophie's whirlwind romance with Edward, adding: "I met her back then when she was a PR lady with her own firm, and she was doing really well and enjoying her career, and she fell in love with Edward.

She revealed that couple had a long courtship, actually, which gave the Duchess a chance to see what life was going to be like.

Jenni also revealed the biggest truth about Lady Louise Windsor's mom, saying: "In fact, she was the first of the royal girlfriends to be allowed to stay at Buckingham Palace."

She lauded Sophie for her unwavering support to Edwards, late Queen King Charles.

Bond said it was not easy to become part of "this strange family and strange way of life and a restrictive way of life for a modern young woman, I think was very hard."

She added: "She was really close with the late queen. I think the late Queen really regarded Sophie as a second daughter in the end."

Royal family has shared a heartfelt tribute to Duchess Sophie on her milestone 60th birthday.

The official Instagram page of the royal family issued a video, featuring adorable photos of the Duchess of Edinburgh on her 60th birthday.