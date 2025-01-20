Justin Baldoni leaves Taylor Swift baffled with latest lawsuit

Taylor Swift is reportedly scratching her head over the recent claims made by actor Justin Baldoni in his ongoing $400 million lawsuit.

The lawsuit, which was aimed at his It Ends with Us co-star Blake Lively, has taken an unexpected turn with Baldoni naming Taylor Swift in the ongoing rift.

As a few sources close to the pop queen revealed that she's utterly "perplexed" by the whole situation and couldn’t quite wrap her mind around the allegations.

The source further shares that the Lover hitmaker's connection with A Simple Favor actress is nothing more than a close friendship, with her no plans to take control on any of Lively’s projects.

Baldoni’s $400 million lawsuit against Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds claims that the actress has brought her pal Swift in her drama, whom she refers as "dragon," to push the actor to change the script.

An insider revealed to DailyMail that the pop star is "confused" as she has been dragged into the drama when she has nothing to do it any of their issues.

It explained: "Taylor is proud of the film because her music was featured in it, which gave her a sense of involvement, though she wasn't fully aware of the extent of the project's developments."

While swifties are coming out to extend their support and rallying behind her, saying that she has no reason to be dragged into this case. However, many of them are wondering how things got so complicated.