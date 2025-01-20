Paris Hilton shares sweet moment with new family member amid LA fires

Paris Hilton shares heartwarming moment amid LA wildfires

Paris Hilton is spending “mindful” time with family to cope with her recent big loss.

The 43-year-old media personality took to Instagram and shared a sweet video of her family while encouraging her fans to do so as well.

Hilton’s video shared on Sunday, January 19th, featured her 2-year-old son Phoenix and the latest addition to their family, their adopted puppy napping together.

“Some sleepy Pheeny and puppy footage for your feed,” the reality star wrote in the caption.

“Through everything that’s going on around us, sometimes we need an adorable reminder to take a mindful moment for ourselves #SlivingMom,” she added, referring to her made up term “Sliving’ which is a combination of “slaying” and “living.”

Hilton also shared some clips of her children Phoenix, and 14-month-old daughter London, whom she shares with husband Carter Reum, playing with the puppy on her stories the same day.

This moment of peace for the mom of two comes after a tough period due to Los Angeles wildfires. Hilton revealed in an Instagram post that their family lost their Malibu home in the devastating fires.

“Heartbroken beyond words. Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience,” wrote in her caption on January 9th.