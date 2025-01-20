Tyra Banks opens up about emotional life-changing event

Tyra Banks and her partner Louis Bélanger-Martin reflected on the loss they endured recently.

Tyra Banks got emotional while sharing heartbreaking news about a loss her family endured recently.

On Monday, January 20, the 51-year-old supermodel revealed on Australia’s Sunrise that her house was destroyed in the wildfires.

The television personality shared that she and her partner, businessman Louis Bélanger-Martin received the devastating news while in Australia, where the duo spend their time when they're not residing in the U.S.

Banks admitted they had lost her house but didn’t want to bring all the attention to herself knowing other people were struggling far more than her but now the America's Next Top Model star feels like she needs to talk about how it has affected her.

"I feel like there’s a lot of people that need that attention, so I haven’t really talked about it, but I can’t sit here and not tell the truth that, yeah, we lost our house," the model expressed.

Banks explained that she and her partner divide their time between New York and Australia, which meant that most of their belongings were safe, but there were some mementos that were destroyed which has left her disheartened.