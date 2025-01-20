Tom Cruise starrer 'Mission: Impossible 8' receives rave reviews in early screening

'Mission:Impossible 8' is set to release on May 21, 2025

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has already created a storm months before its official release.

Recently, director Christopher McQuarrie revealed through an interview that his 2025 action packed film had an early screening, which left fans astounded.

According to him, literally one of the fans admitted almost having a 'heart attack' while watching one of the sequences.

The 56-year-old opened: “We had a small screening and someone said, ‘I was suffocating throughout the entire sequence. I almost had a heart attack.”

However, the Jack Reacher creator did not mention the specific action scene that left the fan stunned.

But, Mc Quarrie told Total Film, at that moment, the only thing he could think of for that intense reaction was: “I guess we did something right.”

The reaction that Christopher witnessed at the early screening suggested that MI8 might push the benchmark higher than it predecessor.

Tom is coming back to the big screens with his action-packed stunts that leave audiences at the edge of their seats every time.

The all-new Mission: Impossible entry also includes multiple technical sequences like Ethan Hunt hanging from a plane and intense underwater scenes that even the 62-year-old was nervous filming.

Mission: Impossible 8 will be hitting the theatres on May 21, 2025 featuring Cruise along with Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby and Ving Rhames.