Josh Gad reveals why Jake Gyllenhaal was against his Broadway Musical

Josh Gad worked on the Broadway Musical for a year.

Josh Gad opened up about why Jake Gyllenhaal warned him against being a part of the musical Book of Mormon.

In his memoir In God We Trust: A Tell-Some, released on January 14, the 43-year-old actor revealed that the 44-year-old actor had advised him against taking a role in the musical-comedy production due it being controversial and risky for his career.

He shared that during the filming of Love and Other Drugs, he asked for advice from his co-star Jake.

While driving home from set one day, he asked the The Guilty star for his opinion on the musical.

Josh recalled his friend's nonchalant response, "Yeah, pop it on," and he went on to play the opening number.

According to The Wedding Ringer star, his friend and co-star initially burst into laughter when he heard the opening number, Hello from the musical.

He further described how the Nightcrawler actor’s amusement quickly switched to unease and shock, saying, "His face slowly went from joyful enthusiasm to abject fear and terror."

"He stopped the car and said, 'Dude, you cannot do whatever this is. This will be way too controversial.'"

Despite his concerns, Josh confidently took on the role of Elder Cunningham, in The Book of Mormon, spending over a year on the Broadway production which earned the actor a Tony nomination for Best Actor in a Musical in 2011.