Ben Affleck’s recent condition amid LA wildfire shocks everyone

Ben Affleck looks battered down after divorce settlement with Jennifer Lopez amid LA wildfires

Ben Affleck’s recent sighting post divorce settlement with Jennifer Lopez amid LA wildfires has caused fans to worry for his health.

With the Batman star and the On the Floor hitmaker awaiting official divorce settlement on February 20, the Bennifer 2.0 has come to an end.

Following the emotional setback accompanying the separation, the Berkeley-born got hit, along with others, by the LA wildfires when the ravaging fires erupted in the Pacific Palisades on January 7.

Forced to temporarily evacuate his $20.5M five-bedroom, six-bathroom Brentwood mansion, he sought support from his ex Jennifer Garner.

However, luckily his Brentwood mansion survived the fire that have destroyed thousands of structures and claimed 27 lives so far, as per NBC News.

Amid this turmoil, the 52-year-old returns to his Artists Equity office in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 19, battered.

Wearing a khaki suit over a lavender button-up shirt, the Gone Girl alum dragged an apparently ripped-up piece of luggage to the independent production company that he launched in 2022 with his Oppenheimer friend Matt Damon and Gerry Cardinale of RedBird Capital.

For the unversed, the Good Will Hunting star’s LA residence has been at the centre of FBI investigation for fire drone incident.