Prince Harry, Meghan sigh with relief as Hollywood actress defends couple

Prince Harry, Meghan sigh with relief as Hollywood actress defend couple

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle likely felt relaxed after a well-known Hollywood actress extended her support to the couple amid bombshell claims.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been in the headlines recently after Vanity Fair published an explosive cover story. One of the allegations was the pair's alleged toxic behaviour with their employees.

A former staffer revealed, "You don't tell the couple no. I left because I couldn't live with myself anymore." Not only that, another employee claimed that Meghan gave the energy of a 'mean girl.'

Amid the constant backlash aimed at the former working royals, American actress Sharon Stone, who lives near the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's home, defended the couple by sharing their thoughtful gesture for the community.

In conversation with Hello! Magazine, she said, "You know, the thing about them that is so great is they didn't come here to live off of our community, they came here to be a part of our community."

Sharon added, "My friend said she was sitting in her car and they bicycled across the street and waved at her while she was sitting at the red light."

"They're a part of our community, they've become a giving, caring, participating part of our community," the Casino actress further shared.

It has been said that Sharon's pleasant remarks must have a sigh of relief for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during challenging times.